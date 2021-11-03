Atom Investors LP Invests $307,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,536 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $105.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

