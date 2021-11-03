Atom Investors LP Takes $174,000 Position in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,399,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,228,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,014,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WDH opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71. Waterdrop Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $145.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

