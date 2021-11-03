Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in October

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.7 days.
Atos stock opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.80. Atos has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $89.50.
