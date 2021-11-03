ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$48.00 and last traded at C$45.47, with a volume of 245182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATA. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 47.73.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$510.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total value of C$221,261.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.