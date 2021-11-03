Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA reduced their price objective on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Autohome by 32.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 671.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 405,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. Autohome has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

