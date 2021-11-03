Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 870,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Autohome by 32.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 49.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 671.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of Autohome stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 405,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,520. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.