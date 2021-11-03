Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

NYSE AVNS traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. 36,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,155.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avanos Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 256.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Avanos Medical worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AVNS. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

