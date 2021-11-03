Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $44.00 at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.
AVTR stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $44.37.
In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 558,683 shares of company stock worth $22,534,592. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Avantor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Avantor by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 771,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 89,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.