Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $44.00 at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

AVTR stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 558,683 shares of company stock worth $22,534,592. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Avantor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Avantor by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 771,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 89,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

