AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on AVEVF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF remained flat at $$48.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 470. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

