Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

NYSE AVA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.80. Avista has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

