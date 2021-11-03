Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.33

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.33 and last traded at $57.28, with a volume of 894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Axos Financial by 261.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

