Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,954. The firm has a market cap of $146.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.25% and a negative net margin of 1,096.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

