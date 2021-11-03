B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. 8,802,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313,375. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.97. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B2Gold stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of B2Gold worth $21,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

