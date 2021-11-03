Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,832 shares of company stock worth $69,306,105. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

LLY opened at $256.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $245.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $130.70 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.