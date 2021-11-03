Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 56,173 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,955.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 56,173 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.90.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $326.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

