Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 499,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $24,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,694 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,327,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,159,000 after purchasing an additional 235,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. Wedbush began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

