Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 276,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,649,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Armstrong World Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AWI opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

