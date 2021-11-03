Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $27.48 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,525 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Alaska Air Group worth $27,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 180.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 28,196 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $8,716,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 340.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

