Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 266,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.78. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.