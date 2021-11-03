Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,808,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

