Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 406,393 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 491.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 489,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,393 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $22,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

VSTO stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

