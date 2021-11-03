Banano Trading 315.5% Higher This Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, Banano has traded 315.5% higher against the dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $46.02 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00085498 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00050670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,440,872 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,933,617 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

