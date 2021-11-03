Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

BBVA stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 623.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 53,341 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

