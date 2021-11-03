Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BACHY stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Bank of China had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.