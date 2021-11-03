Barclays Increases Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target to SEK 204

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from SEK 192 to SEK 204 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

SWDBY opened at $22.86 on Monday. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

