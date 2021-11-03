Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF)

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KGSDF remained flat at $$14.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. Kungsleden AB has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Get Kungsleden AB (publ) alerts:

About Kungsleden AB (publ)

Kungsleden AB engages in the property management and trading business. It operates through the following segments: Stockholm, Malardalen, Gothenburg, Malmo, Vasteras, Regional Cities, Development Projects, and Unallocated. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.