Barrington Research Weighs in on Grand Canyon Education, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grand Canyon Education in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.13. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LOPE opened at $79.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $91.42. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,165,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

