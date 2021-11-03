BASIC (BASIC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.75 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. BASIC has a market cap of $75.74 million and $5.75 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 29.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00224929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00099097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,623,594 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.