BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
BVC stock opened at GBX 84.40 ($1.10) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £371.73 million and a P/E ratio of 25.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.33.
About BATM Advanced Communications
