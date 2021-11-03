BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

BVC stock opened at GBX 84.40 ($1.10) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £371.73 million and a P/E ratio of 25.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.33.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

