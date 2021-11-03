Baudax Bio (BXRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Baudax Bio to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. On average, analysts expect Baudax Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Shares of BXRX opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.12.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard S. Casten acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 158,200 shares of company stock valued at $93,338. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baudax Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Baudax Bio worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.