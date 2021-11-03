BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Insider Josephine Dixon Sells 7,467 Shares

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) insider Josephine Dixon sold 7,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total value of £15,232.68 ($19,901.59).
LON:BBH remained flat at $GBX 203.50 ($2.66) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 368,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,997. BB Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 166.50 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 204.50 ($2.67). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 196.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 193.26.
About BB Healthcare Trust
