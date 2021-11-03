BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Insider Josephine Dixon Sells 7,467 Shares

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) insider Josephine Dixon sold 7,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total value of £15,232.68 ($19,901.59).

LON:BBH remained flat at $GBX 203.50 ($2.66) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 368,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,997. BB Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 166.50 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 204.50 ($2.67). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 196.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 193.26.

About BB Healthcare Trust

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

