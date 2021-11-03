Beam Trading Up 2.9% This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $73.09 million and $7.78 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006607 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 196.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 100,163,120 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.