Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 34,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,774. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

