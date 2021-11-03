Beefy.Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00114803 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.22 or 0.00453157 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00044326 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

