Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,741 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

