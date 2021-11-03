Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $44.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

