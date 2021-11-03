Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $941,000 Investment in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 59,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,449 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $33,035,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after acquiring an additional 764,944 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $10,421,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,255,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AG. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.92. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

