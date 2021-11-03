Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,046 Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Nautilus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nautilus by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 50,680 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $334.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.