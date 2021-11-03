Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 33.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

NYSE:XYL opened at $129.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

