Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of O opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.