Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHWY. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,669.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

