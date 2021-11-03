Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,370,347,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 97,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 408.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 226,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 181,731 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,086,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,911,000 after acquiring an additional 388,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

