Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

NYSE:BDC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.66. 9,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,725. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.38. Belden has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

