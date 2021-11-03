BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BRBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $34.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,001,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

