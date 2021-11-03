Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Takes $216,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,669,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.2% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,375,858,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 177,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,421 shares of company stock worth $21,247,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $167.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.19 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.