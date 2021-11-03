Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) vs. Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Head to Head Survey

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ekso Bionics and Berkshire Grey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Berkshire Grey 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ekso Bionics presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.00%. Berkshire Grey has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.80%. Given Ekso Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Berkshire Grey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $8.88 million 5.70 -$15.82 million ($1.61) -2.48 Berkshire Grey N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Berkshire Grey has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ekso Bionics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Berkshire Grey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -69.75% -54.22% -33.15% Berkshire Grey N/A N/A N/A

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment offers exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform heavy duty work for extended periods. The company was founded on January 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

