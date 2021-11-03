BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,241.43 ($29.28).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,890.40 ($24.70) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,040.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,144.80. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,488.60 ($19.45) and a one year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £95.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.69.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

