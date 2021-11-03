BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 42.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 586,447 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $35,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBL opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $68.04.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

