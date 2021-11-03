BIDR (BIDR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46.67 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.80 million and $46.67 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

