BiFi Hits 1-Day Volume of $280,352.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. BiFi has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $280,352.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00117311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.69 or 0.00467750 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00045574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

